NAB Balochistan arrested 20 corrupts, filed 14 references in 2016

The National Accountability Bureau, Balochistan arrested 20 corrupt individuals and filed 14 corruption references during the year 2016.

During the year, the bureau also recovered Rs1615.509 million from corrupt persons.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry—who visited Balochistan Regional Bureau on Wednesday—reviewed its performance on the basis of annual inspection.

He was informed that in 2016, NAB Balochistan received 1,128 complaints which were processed according to law.

He was further informed that NAB Balochistan, out of 223 complaints verifications (CVs), completed 189 complaint verifications. NAB Balochistan, out of 165 inquiries, completed 107, whereas out of 37 investigations, the department completed 20 investigations on merit.

As per details, Inspection & Monitoring Team (CI&MT) chairman was deputed to conduct an annual inspection. The annual inspection was carried out from Feb 27 to March 01, 2017, in order to review and evaluate the performance of NAB Balochistan Bureau on the basis of newly introduced Partly Quantified Grading System (PQGS).

A senior member of Inspection and Monitoring Team (I&MT), along with his team, conducted the said annual inspection for the year 2016.

He gave a detailed briefing to the chairman, highlighting strengths and weaknesses of NAB Balochistan.

He said, under PQGS, the performance of all regional bureaus of NAB was being monitored since 2014.

The chairman said NAB Balochistan is a trendsetter, and appreciated it for maintaining its standard in all aspects of accountability and administration.

He said NAB was committed to eradicating corruption by adopting zero tolerance policy as corruption creates hurdles in the development and deprives people of their due right.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Balochistan under the supervision of NAB Balochistan DG Maj (Retd) Tariq Mahmood.

NAB Balochistan has been graded ‘excellent/outstanding performance’ during 2016 with 80.6 per cent.