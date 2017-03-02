Muslims should be cremated: says Sakshi Mahraj

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has said that graveyards should not be constructed at all in India.

The statement comes just days after Narendra Modi, the Indian PM brought up the issue of graveyards in UP.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a crematorium should be constructed next to a graveyard. But, graveyards should not be constructed at all. If this happens, all land in the country will be used for this purpose and no space will be left for practising agriculture… There will be no fields.”

This is not the first time that the troublemaker BJP MP has sparked controversy for his atrocious remarks.

He has given many controversial remarks against Muslims in India, including blaming Indian Muslims for population increase in India and terming the killer of Gandhi as a “martyr”.He had also made headlines for demanding death sentence for those indulging in conversion and cow slaughter

