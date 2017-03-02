Motorway police recover stolen car, arrest two

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) recovered a stolen car and arrested two car thieves on Thursday.

As per details, Zaheer Butt sought the motorway police’s assistance for the recovery of his Toyota Corolla (2008 model) stolen from the jurisdiction of the Islampura police station, Lahore. An alert message was passed on to all the patrolling vehicles of the NH&MP.

Motorway police officers SPO Ahsan Ali and PO Raheela Malik signalled the spotted Corolla to stop in the M-2 area near Bhera. The driver of the car did not stop and tried to flee, whereupon the car was chased and stopped. The car lifters, namely Syed Akber Ali and Shahzad Ali, residents of Sheikhpura, were arrested by the motorway police and the car was taken into their custody.

Zaheer Butt was then informed about the recovery of his car and it was handed over to him. The car thieves were shifted to the Bhera police station.