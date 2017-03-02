Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar to star in Saat Din Mohabbat In

The new news is that Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui are starring in a film together!

Their second joint film, after 2015 hit Ho Mann Jahaan is Saat Din Mohabbat In. It is a quirky rom-com directed by Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi of Zinda Bhaag fame.

The film, scripted by Fasih Bari Khan, follows a young man on a quest to find his true love in a crowded Karachi neighbourhood.

Like all good love stories, he will encounter obstacles, both spiritual and physical, that he must overcome in order to achieve his goals.