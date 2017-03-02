Karachi thrash Islamabad by 44 runs in low-scoring playoff

Defending champions Islamabad United were eliminated from the race to defend their title in PSL after being outclassed by Karachi Kings in the second play off of PSL in Sharjah Wednesday.

Chasing a small target of 127, Islamabad United collapsed to 82 runs as the young spin duo of Usama Mir and Immad Wasim shattered the strong batting line of Islamabad.

No United batsman, other than Asif Ali, could show resistance against Karachi bowlers. He scored 39 off 36, hitting one sixes and three boundaries.

Asif and Misbah were the only ones who could score in double figures for Islamabad. Misbah was the second top scorer with 13 runs against his name.

Imad Wasim got three wickets, conceding just 18 runs from his four overs. Usama Mir conceded 24 runs for his three wickets haul.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling efforts by United’s bowlers restricted Karachi Kings to 126 as Rumman Raees, Mohammad Sami and Shane Watson kept Karachi’s batsmen struggling.

Babar Azam and Chris Gayle provided an opening stand of 42 to Karachi but both returned to pavilion in a span of three deliveries.

Babar Azam stroked five boundaries to score 25 off 21. Chris Gayle 17 off 15 deliveries. Shoaib Malik scored 25 off 23 balls—the former captain could stroke just two boundaries in his innings.

Rumman Raees got four wickets conceding 25 runs from four overs. Shane Watson and Mohammad Sami got two wickets apiece.

Karachi Kings will now play Peshawar Zalmi in the third playoff Friday—winner of the third playoff will face Quetta Gladiators in the final of PSL in Lahore on Sunday.