Jamaat-e-Islami seeks ban on dowry in KP Assembly

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday through a bill sought a ban on the exploitative dowry practice in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

In the bill, the party demanded a complete ban on the give and take of dowry, three-month jail and Rs200,000 fine for violators, legal action against those pressuring bride’s family for dowry.

The practice has dowry has so far kept the country away for development besides triggering violence against women as no concrete legal steps have so far been taken to prevent the frequent occurrence of this social evil.