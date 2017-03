LAHORE: The final of the Pakistan Super League’s second edition will also be screened for inmates in Punjab jails.

According to IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazeer, orders have been issued regarding screening of the PSL final within jails.

He said that not only the screening of PSL final would be arranged but the inmates would also be served sumptuous meals on the day. The PSL final will be played in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 5.