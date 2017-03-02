Five-tier security plan finalised for PSL final

LAHORE: Foolproof security measures have been planned for PSL final scheduled to be held on the 5th of March. Over 7,000 policemen including 35 DSPs and 84 SHOs would perform security duty under the supervision of 12 SPs during the match at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

A spokesman for the police said that nobody would be allowed to enter the venue without original CNIC and body search would be ensured at four points, whereas the electronic devices would also be used for biometric identification, he added.

He also said that CCTV cameras have been installed for the security around Gaddafi Stadium to monitor the venue at a control room.

“Morale of policemen is high and we are committed to securing and providing peaceful entertainment to Lahorites,” the spokesman said.

However, walk-through gates, metal-detectors, barriers, sniffer dogs would be deployed to make the security foolproof.

The policemen have been directed to conduct patrolling around Gaddafi Stadium, the spokesman added.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Amin Wains has reportedly said that a five-layer security plan has been finalised keeping in view the sensitivity of the task and the challenges. He said it was for the first time that such an intensive security plan had been designed for a sports event in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf visited Gaddafi Stadium to review security arrangements.

He said that security had been further beefed up in the city, whereas a complete security plan regarding routes and check-posts would also be issued soon.