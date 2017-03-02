Fehmida Mirza visits Ali Pur Regulator

By SAWAN KHASKHELI

Says stakeholders weren’t taken on board over WSIP implementation

Former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said the Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) failed to take into consideration the elected representatives and tail-end growers for the remodelling and upgradation work of Ali Pur Regulator.

Dr Fehmida Mirza expressed these views while visiting the Ali Pur regulator.

Former home minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza, Barrister Hussnain Mirza and others were present on the occasion.

She said that no orientation on the Sindh Water Sector Improvement Project (WSIP) was given to the citizens and politicians of the district, adding, tail-end growers and people of district Badin have deep concerned over the project as millions are being spent on it.

Mirza said that a meeting should be held to review the project and prepare a strategy to address concerns of tail-end growers, adding, the district has already been facing an intensive shortage of water even people of the coastal area are deprived of the clean drinking water. The shortage of water would bring devastation to the local crops, she added.

She said that the citizens would not accept any scheme like the WSIP project as all stakeholders were not taken into consideration, saying that without consulting the growers and experts, the implementation of the project would harm the economy.

“We will stand with people of Badin and continue to fight for their rights” she concluded.