CM orders audit of all industrial estates

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here on Thursday to review the establishment of industries in industrial estates and other matters.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the objective of industrial estates was the promotion of industries and creation of new jobs that would result in the strengthening of the economy. He said that the non-establishment of industries in the plots of industrial estates was regrettable and ordered a comprehensive audit of all industrial estates.

The chief minister said that legal action should be taken against those failing to set up industries in their allotted plots. Vacant posts for chief executive officers in industrial estates should be filled immediately, he added. A review report for the implementation of labour laws and security arrangements should also be presented, Shehbaz Sharif said.

Provincial Minister for Industries Sheikh Allauddin, the communication and works secretary, Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company chairman, industries secretary and other concerned officials attended the meeting, while the Faisalabad commissioner, Commercial Consular in Beijing Dr Irfa Iqbal, Faisalabad Industrial Estate chairman and other officials participated in the meeting via video a link from Faisalabad.