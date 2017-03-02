City municipality prepares for PSL final

An important meeting to review the arrangements for the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium on March 5 was held at the town hall here on Thursday, chaired by Lahore Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed.

Addressing the meeting, the mayor said that it was the responsibility of the city’s officials to make the event successful in order to open the door for international cricket back into Pakistan. “Metropolitan Lahore should have the best municipal services for the venue and the route to the stadium in regard to cleanliness, lighting, parking and related services,” the mayor said.

He also appointed officials to various spots for proper monitoring of the city’s arrangements for the final match.

Assistant commissioners, metropolitan officers, and tehsil municipal officers also attended the meeting.

HEALTH MINISTER REVIEWS MEDICAL COVER FOR FINAL: Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for providing medical cover to during the upcoming PSL final.

Temporary 6-bed and 25-bed hospitals will set up at Pearl Continental Hotel and the hockey stadium by the staff of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and the Lahore General hospital respectively. Ambulances of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) will also remain present in Gadaffi Stadium during the final.

INMATES WILL ALSO WATCH FINAL: The final of the Pakistan Super League’s second edition will also be screened for inmates in Punjab’s jails.

According to IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazeer, orders have been issued regarding the screening of the PSL final within the jails. He said that the inmates will also be served special meals on the day.