137 asst professors, 13 nursing superintendents promoted

The 30th meeting of the provincial selection board-II (PSB-II) was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Shumail Ahmad Khawaja at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting approved the promotion of 137 female assistant professors of the Punjab higher education department to associate professors (BPS-19). These assistant professors are presently serving in various government girls’ colleges and women universities.

The PSB-II also promoted 13 nursing-superintendents and assistant directors (nursing) serving in various teaching hospitals and nursing institutes in Punjab to deputy-chief nursing-superintendents (BS-19).

Punjab Public Service Commission Member Abdul Rauf, Services Secretary Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Regulations Secretary Dr Muhammad Saleh Tahir, Higher Education Secretary Naseem Nawaz, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Special Secretary Dr Sajid Chohan, DPI (Colleges) Ch Jahangir Ahmad, Finance Additional Secretary Nawaz Khalid Arbi, S&GAD Deputy Secretary (Confidential) Nabila Irfan and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.