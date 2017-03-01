Weekly craft bazaar starts in capital

Weekly craft bazaar has been started in Art and Craft Village to showcase the vibrant crafts of Pakistan.

This was inaugurated by executive director general of Sports and Culture on Tuesday. The bazaar includes craftsmen at work, food stalls and different institution related to culture and design studies, public from various walks of life government officials, NGOs, universities visited craft bazaar and appreciated the efforts of CDA/MCI for providing opportunities to young entrepreneurs and craftsmen for showing their talents. Prizes were distributed among the best stalls.

In the inaugural address of EDG Sanaullah Aman said that CDA/MCI was fully prepared to work for the betterment of craft and craftsman along with revival of cultural activities. He appreciated the efforts of EBR and other NGOs for making the craft bazaar successful. He said this bazaar would be organized every week.