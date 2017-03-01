Steel mills are polluting the federal capital

According to media reports, dozens of complain regarding increased air pollution has been sent to Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (Pak-EPA). However, Pak-EPA has failed to take notice of complaints filed by the public of federal capital. The steel mills those were sealed five months back for violating the environmental laws have been resumed functioning without being cleared by the concerned authorities. The residents complain that high air pollution has caused increased respiratory symptoms, coughing and breathing difficulty. The concerned authorities must take action as soon as possible.

ATIQ ALI JAAN

Kech