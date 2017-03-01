Sindh CM visits Malir

Attends hospital inauguration ceremony

Announces construction of double road

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday visited Malir to inaugurate a hospital established through Public- Private Partnership (PPP).

The chief minister said that he held a special affection for Malir district because it was established by leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering at the inauguration ceremony of the hospital.

The CM was accompanied by provincial ministers Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Jam Khan Shoro and Imdad Pitafi, MNA Hakeem Baloch, MPA Sajid Jokhio, former advisor to CM Haji Muzafar Shujrah and others.

The CM said, “The government will provide you with all the facilities including roads, good educational institutions, health facilities, water supply but you have to promise to look after these facilities for future generations.”

Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government had started the Public- Private Partnership (PPP) unit in the Finance department for different projects, adding, “This partnership is not meant for making money or earning profits but this is for the best service delivery to the people of the province and to enhance the working capacity and performance of the government”.

Murad said that access to quality healthcare has been a challenge for the government as 20 per cent population lived over 10 kilometres far from a basic health facility and 46 percent lived over 10 kilometres far from a rural health centre.

The CM said that the Murad Memon Goth Government Hospital has become a success story of Public Private Partnership in Malir district.

The chief minister also announced to construct a double road from Malir-15 up to the Super Highway covering all the villages of the area.

The chief minister started his whirlwind tour from Malir 15 concluded at Dumba Goth where he inspected under construction Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Rehabilitation Centre.