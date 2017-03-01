Racial profiling of Pakhtuns not acceptable: CM Khattak

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Tuesday announced enhancing salaries and fringe benefit for KP Elite Force bringing it at par with Punjab Elite Force and also increased 20 per cent instructor allowance to 40 per cent for instructors of Commandant Elite Force and Rs 2 million for encouragement of the force.

Addressing the passing out parade of Elite Police and Special Combat Unit here, the CM eulogized the valour and bravery of the force and expressed the confidence that our organized police force would frustrate the designs of terrorists and anti-state elements.

He also announced appointment of a permanent doctor and dispenser and transfer of land of heavy firing range to elite police training centre.

Talking to media on the occasion, he said as soon as the political interference was eliminated from the police force, the performance of KP police improved considerably, adding, ‘If the politicians work for the welfare of masses and strengthening of institutions, the governance improves certainly’.

To a question, he said the provincial government of KP has set a new standard through establishment of a model police system in the province that was the main reason for the all time improvement of Police force within a short span of time. He said his government had put a number of safeguards in the system of police force. That would neither let anyone to interfere in its affairs nor anybody could reverse it and use it for the political motives again.

To a question about the treatment meted out to Pakhtuns in Punjab, he said all the nations were equally patriot and all were Pakistanis, the racial profiling of Pakhtun was not acceptable adding the news appearing on media regarding discriminatory treatment of Punjab Police with Pakhtuns was equally unacceptable. He called for immediately stopping the uncalled for behavior of Punjab Police and government adding that it would create cracks in the national unity and cohesion that the country could not afford at the moment. He said the PTI wanted to see peace and harmony in the country as the people suffered because of terrorism in the country in the past.

Earlier, addressing the passing out parade, KP CM said that remarkable improvement has been witnessed in the performance of police force. He said the measures would be taken for infrastructure development, training and other requirements of Elite Force Training Centre, Nowshera.

The CM said that PTI government has introduced KP Police Act 2017 introducing revolutionary changes in the police act and made it exemplary for others. He said the act has made the KP police one of the best police forces in Asia and the fact was acknowledged by national and international organizations.

He said that our police force had got the required level of preparedness to defeat all sort of terrorism and hoped that the force will continue to sacrifice for the national cause. The passing out personnel of the Elite Force demonstrated the highest skills of professionalism. The CM awarded the outstanding trainees.

IGP Nasir Khan Durrani and Additional Inspector General Police Syed Akhtar Hussain Shah highlighted the upgraded training to the Elite Force. The force training was a part of the setting of a new standard of professionalism, combating terrorism. They highly eulogized the chief minister for giving autonomy at different layers to the force and making it a professional force adding that the de-politicization of police improved the overall performance and efficiency of police force.

Minister Excise & Taxation Mian Jemsheduddin Kakakhel, MPAs Bena Naz, Fazal Illahi, District Nazim Peshawar Arbab Asim, CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Tahir Khan, DIG CTD Mubarak Zeb Khan, DC Nowshera Khwaja Muhammad Sikandar Zeeshan, DPO Nowshera Wahid Mehmood, Deputy Commandant Elite Force Muhammad Hussain Khan, Mian Israr uddin also attended.