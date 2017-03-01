PSL finalists to have foreign players: PSL chairman

LAHORE: In a major development on Wednesday, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi has announced that both finalists will have four foreign players in the final.

In a message on micro-blogging website Twitter, Sethi said that each finalist will field four foreign players from pool of platinum, diamond and gold players who have agreed to feature in the final in Lahore.

“I can confirm that each Finalist team will field four foreign players from pool of platinum, diamond and gold players who have agreed,” Sethi tweeted.This comes after Quetta Gladiators announced all foreign players including Kevin Pietersen and Luke Wright have pulled out of the final.

The finalist, however, said that team mentor Sir Viv Richards and coach Julien Fountain will be accompanying the team in Lahore.