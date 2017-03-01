Promotion of GPO employee withheld for harassing female clerk

The promotion of a Rawalpindi GPO employee has been withheld for one year for harassing a female employee.

As per media reports, a female clerk of GPO lodged complaint that Jamil Naz has harassed her. When GPO authorities did not take notice of her complaint then she approached Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM). The decision by WM was given in favour of the lady due to sufficient evidence provided by her.

Rawalpindi chief post master has issued orders for awarding punishment to Jamil Naz who has been removed from post.