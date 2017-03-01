Poverty remains a compelling reason behind child prostitution

SALMAN ASHRAF

Child prostitution has become a common phenomenon in twin cities under the nose of the government, conversely, bus stands and surrounded filthy inns are known for such taboo activities.

Pirwadhai Bus Stand, Mandi Morr Bus Stand and the famous Faizabad Bus Stand are the names of few notorious places which facilitate clientele indulged in such fetishes.

According to the data, there are 100 to 150 inns near busy bus stands in twin cities which run such wicked activities.

Children, between the age of 12 to 18, mostly belong to Murree, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Dir District.

“Right after the evening prayers you can see individuals standing inside the bus terminals and its surrounding streets, gesturing to catch the attention of any passersby and asking for hotbed”, said Raja Amir, who is running a workshop at Pirwadhai bus terminal.

Raja told about the inns that 49 shops in the main shed, 18 shops are being run as restaurants and the Pirwadhai road is also full with these types of restaurants.

Ehtsham, 15, a beautiful brownish boy told Pakistan Today, “We start our work in the evening, ask the people in slow tone “Manji Kamra”(Room with bed) and then make a deal of physical relation with them.

“When people show their desire of carnal relation with us, we take them to nearby hotels, Rs 200 to 500 are our charges and Rs 600 to 1000 for room rent,” he added without any hesitation.

He further told that they also had a deal with the hotel owners for provision of customers, therefore there was a commission for in the room rent.

“Last year some operations conducted by the Punjab Police but in reality police have been failed to eradicate this menace in the area, said a bus driver Abdul-Rahman.

He further told that boys smoked ‘hashish’ and drink alcohol and some took opium and it was wasting the lives of our young generation.

“I often stay at bus stand at night, two years ago I heard that some hotels made the porn videos and then they blackmailed them,” Rahman added.

Sameer, 14, a victim while narrating his ordeal to Pakistan Today, said, some boys involved in this malignant activity with their own will but some were compelled forcibly by their owners or under some compulsions.

“I really do not like this but I have no other choice of work, I am very poor, my family forces me to send the money and it’s my responsibility to send Rs 15,000 every month, if I leave this, that will be hard to live here for me and also for my family” he added with distress.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), approximately half of the Pakistan’s population is below the age of 18 years and nearly 39pc of Pakistanis live in multidimensional poverty.

When contacted area’s SHO Kamal, he said, ‘I don’t know if some elements are still doing business in my area, I am here for the last five months and I have tried my best to eradicate this issue.

Advocate Irfan Khan, said on this issue, ‘Our government should take strong action against the owners of such type of inns, it’s the responsibility of our government to resolve the problems of these innocent children’.

“Lack of accountability and ambiguous legislation motivate many abusers to take advantage of children, It is in the best interest of the country to make proper legislation to protect children’s rights and formulate a child protection monitoring bureau in all the provinces properly, these children are the treasure of our nation, he closed.