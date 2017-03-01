Police seize liquor worth Rs 40 million

By Sawan Khaskheli

The Sindh Police on Wednesday seized a huge cache of imported liquor worth Rs 40 million at Sakro town, district Thatta.

According to police, on a tip-off, a police team under the supervision of Thatta SSP Fida Hussain Mastoi conducted a raid in the vicinity of the coast of Kaloi at Sakro, district Thatta and seized two Mazda Vehicles laden with 5,000 bottles of imported liquor worth Rs 40 million.

The SSP said that a huge amount of imported liquor was smuggled through the sea route and an international gang was involved.

The police sources told Pakistan Today that the imported liquor was worth millions and suspects fled the crime scene.

Sakro SHO Raj Kumar further told Pakistan Today that the police have been conducting the raids for the arrest of the suspects.

“The raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects involved in liquor smuggling”, he concluded.