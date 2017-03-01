Paris Hilton’s mother claims Jennifer Aniston is pregnant

Socialite and former reality TV star Paris Hilton didn’t make any headlines today but we can’t say the same about her mum! Paris’ mother Kathy has claimed Jennifer Aniston is expecting a girl. Her comment comes after the actress’ Oscars appearance.

Kathy told her over 100,000 Twitter followers that Friends star Aniston, who sported a plunging Versace gown at the Oscars on February 26 here, was pregnant, reported mirror.co.uk.

In a post, which has since been deleted, Kathy wrote: “Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight. I am telling you she is having a baby girl 100 per cent!”

The tweet caused some confusion, with someone asking if she meant actress Natalie Portman, who is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied.

But Kathy replied “no”.

However, she later removed the post from her timeline.