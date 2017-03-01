‘Pakistan Jeetay Ga’: Former Miss Kurdistan on PSL

DUBAI: Former Miss Kurdistan and Miss Kurdistan World Shene Aziz Ako reached Dubai on Tuesday to support Pakistan Super League (PSL).

She said that she finds it amazing that Pakistanis unite for cricket and that it’s an honour for her to attend PSL in Dubai.

Sharing what got her interested in cricket, she said: “It was Bollywood movies that got me interested in watching cricket.”

Ako said she looks up to Wasim Akram not only because he is an excellent cricketer but because of the charity work that the Akram Foundation is doing.

When asked which team between Karachi and Islamabad will she be supporting, Ako said: “I am cheering for Pakistan. Pakistan Jeetay Ga.”

Talking about spreading the message of peace through cricket, Ako told media, “Each country spreads the message of peace through some avenue. I believe Pakistan is showing its peace through cricket.”

“I just want to say I am very excited to come to Lahore to watch the PSL final. I love Pakistan and hope to meet most of the people there,” she said in her message to fans in Pakistan. “Don’t give up on peace. Each and everyone can do something small to show the world there is peace inside of you. Don’t give up and Pakistan jeetay ga.”