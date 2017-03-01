Pakistan ambassador meets Afghan deputy chief of staff

Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Syed Abrar Hussain was invited through the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a meeting with Ministry of Defence Deputy Chief of Staff General Murad Ali Murad the other day.

Defence Attaché Brig Farooq Zaman also accompanied the ambassador.

During the meeting, General Murad requested for de-escalation at the border and re-opening of the crossing points between the two countries. Highlighting the sufferings of people due to closure of the border and cross-border shelling from Pakistan, he sought reduction in tensions. He also promised to take action against the terrorists on the basis of shared information.

Ambassador Hussain, in his response, stated that the Afghan nationals were involved in recent attacks in Pakistan and stressed that Afghanistan should take appropriate measures for denying use of its soil by terrorists against Pakistan and the border was closed to prevent terrorists from crossing.

He stressed on the need for efforts by both countries to strengthen border management.

The ambassador, however, promised to transmit the Afghan requests to Islamabad.