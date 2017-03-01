Overseas Pakistanis Commission coordinates with federal agencies

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti has said that the OPC is striving for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and that, so far, half of all received complaints have been settled.

Presiding over a departmental meeting, he said that on the initiative of the OPC, several federal government institutions including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Ombudsman’s Office, and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) have nominated their offices to coordinate with the OPC. He said that the joint collaboration of OPC and these agencies would help solve the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis relating to federal government ministries, divisions and institutions.

According to Bhatti, the OPC has developed close and continuous liaisons with federal government agencies. The enhanced cooperation with these important institutions will help provide better service delivery to Pakistanis living abroad.

The meeting also reviewed different complaints of overseas Pakistanis and issued necessary instructions to the quarters concerned to solve them at the earliest.