The Matric examination papers under Rawalpindi Education Board will be held as per schedule today (March 1) despite local holiday announced by Interior Ministry in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The examination schedule will not be affected due to announcement of holiday at local level, says spokesman of Education Board Rawalpindi.

The candidates have been directed to appear in the papers as usual and those who fail to appear in the papers will be considered fail in the said papers.