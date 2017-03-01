Man killed in a hit-and-run incident in Islamabad

A man has been killed in hit-and-run incident within the I-9 Police Station jurisdiction.

Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of I-9, lodged a complaint with the local police that he was going along with Shamrez on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speedy truck PRC-1717 driven recklessly by an unidentified driver, leaving him injured and Shamrez dead.

The body and injured were rushed to local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The police have registered a case and started investigation.