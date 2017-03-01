Inflated bills irrespective to a lower reading on metres

People at large continue to face problems topped by sky-rocketing prices of daily use commodities and highly inflated utility bills. Many complaints have been reported that the authorities have charged them with high electricity and gas bills irrespective of the metre reading which showed that the actual meter reading is less and they have been charged more.

For instance, a domestic consumer received a gas bill of Rs 10,000 for January 2017 as compared to Rs 1800 for December 2016.

The domestic consumers are expecting still higher gas bills for February and possibly also for March 2017. Also, the concerned authorities have failed to respond to any of the filed complains. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) must take matter into consideration and provide a reasonable justification for inflated bills.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore