IN PICTURES: PSL’17 craze taking over Lahore

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) craze just got to a whole new level when Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif gave a green signal to the final being held in Lahore on March 5th.

Despite the current security situations, nothing is going to stop the cricket lovers from going to the stadium to watch the final.

The sale of tickets started early in the morning but by mid-afternoon, all the tickets for the event were sold out.

Cricket lovers started queuing up outside the designated branches of the Bank of Punjab.

All online tickets have already been sold out. The cheapest online ticket was for Rs4000.

Here is what is looked like: