Importance of learning Chinese

Learning a second language, any language, will always be a valuable investment of time and effort. Language-learning automatically stimulates the mind, helps you gain multi-tasking skills, and can even boost your intelligence. Besides having intellectual benefits, learning a new language can also be a gateway into a new culture, and allow for a better understanding of certain peoples and their customs.

I don’t think learning any foreign language has any disadvantage in fact it will just benefit us. Then why not start with Chinese especially because of our friendly relations with China?

International businesses prefer to hire people who speak more than one language. China has become a huge market, and business leaders are looking for people who can speak Chinese and operate successfully in a Chinese cultural context.

Knowledge of the Chinese language is a coveted skill and should be added to our repertoire. Our youth should especially learn Chinese language so that entrepreneurial culture could be cultivated in Pakistan with the Chinese assistance rather than with the West’s support. The learning of Chinese language will make our youth confident while sharing their innovative ideas with their Chinese friends.

Sidra Shoaib

Karachi