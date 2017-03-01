IHC reinstates Amir Liaquat and his show

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended PEMRA’s notification issued on January 26 banning Bol TV channel’s program Aisay Nahin Chalay Ga hosted by Amir Liaquat and fixed the next hearing for March 7.

In his order, Justice Shokat Aziz Siddique of the IHC directed PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam to appear in person along with a report detailing all those anchors, guests, and self-claimed intellectuals who had been banned during the last year for openly propagating against the ideology of Pakistan, Islam, and state institutions such as the judiciary and the army.

The order also directed the chairman to file a report in respect of action taken against those persons who had openly criticised the creation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and have been demanding its disintegration.

“The chairman shall also file a report as to whether persons under the influence of alcohol or other narcotics can be allowed to sit in live programs and use abusive language without knowing the words being uttered by them and its consequences,” the order reads.