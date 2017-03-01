IHC issues then withdraws arrest warrants for NADRA chairman

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Nur-ul-Haque, while hearing a contempt of court case filed in 2016, issued bailable warrants for NADRA Chairman Usman Yousaf Mobin. However, the court later withdrew the warrants as NADRA chairman appeared before the court, along with his Counsel, apologised for his absence citing ‘personal obligations’ and ensured his presence on next hearing.

In 2010, the court ordered NADRA to give police and FIA access to its revenue record and biometric system. However, despite the lapse of seven years, NADRA didn’t comply with the court’s orders. Counsel Waqas Malik told the court that till to date the orders weren’t carried out and he filed a contempt of court application last year.

The court then issued warrants for Mobin and instructed to produce him before the court on next hearing scheduled on March 3.