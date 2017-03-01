IHC issues arrest warrant for Nadra chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered to issue a bailable arrest warrant for National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Usman Yusuf Mobeen for not abiding by the court orders.

The high court had ordered Nadra in 2010 to provide police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) access to its biometric system and revenue record. The orders were issued while ruling on a petition filed by lawyer Waqas Malik.

Justice Noor-ul-Haq Qureshi ordered police to arrest and produce Mobeen before the court on March 3.

In the petition, Malik had requested the court to bound Nadra for the provision of access to its biometric system and revenue record.

However, Nadra failed to comply with the court orders. Later in 2016, the petitioner had filed a contempt of court plea against Nadra.