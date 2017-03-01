Health ministry proposes for allocation of Rs2.34 bln for cancer hospital construction

The federal ministry of health has proposed to allocate Rs2.34 billion in the budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 for the establishment of a 500-bed cancer hospital in Islamabad.

According to sources, the health ministry has sought Rs506 million for purchasing land for construction of the aforementioned hospital.

According to documents, Rs300 million were allocated for the hospital in the current federal budget, however, the proposal was not presented for approval before the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and ECNEC. As the project was not presented for approval, hence, the funds for the project were not released.

The CDWP department of health ministry had approved the project worth Rs21 billion on November 28, 2016. Later, the ministry had sent a PC-1 report of the two projects to the planning commission for obtaining final approval from CDWP and ECNEC.

A letter was also sent to the CDA for allocating 20-25 acre of land for the construction of a hospital; however, no reply has been received from CDA so far on this count.