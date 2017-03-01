Global warming may cause end of spring season in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has warned that global warming has turned to a dangerous level in the world having serious implications on the countries around the Equator. The rising global temperatures might cause Pakistan’s most looked forward season of the year, spring to end completely.

It is not even March yet and Islamabad is already facing temperatures to up to 25 degrees celsius.

“0.8°C temperature never increased in the past whole century but now it has happened in a year; spring season is suffering the most from this increasing temperature conditions,” said DG Met Office Dr Ghulam Rasool.

Weather analysts have revealed that weather changes will mostly affect Pakistan in the region.

“Pakistan is also included in the list of climate change vulnerable countries. The alterations here are more towards the extreme direction,” said Qamar-uz-Zaman.