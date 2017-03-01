Former Balochistan minister arrested in wheat corruption case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials on Wednesday arrested former Balochistan food minister Asfandyar Kakar.

According to sources, the ex-minister was arrested for alleged misappropriation of Rs292 million. He was taken into custody after a local court rejected his bail.

Investigation into the corruption case was underway since 2014.

Reports said Kakar had sold out 250,000 wheat bags of 100 KG each from the food department’s godown located in Pishin district of Balochistan.

He committed corruption in 2012 when he was serving as in-charge of the godown despite being a grade-6 employee. Kakar was given the portfolio for food ministry by former chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani.

Asfandyar Kakar was elected as an MPA on the ticket of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on PB-9 from Pishin.