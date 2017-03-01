Flight safety breach by PIA pilot and management

THIS is with reference to media reports about a serious life threatening, flight safety breach by a PIA pilot and criminal investigative failure by management, ministry and CAA to take it into account. If such an aviation related safety offence had been occurred in a country other than Pakistan, the management would have surely entailed cancellation of pilot’s license and even the airline to operate by their civil aviation regulator. PIA has been placed on priority list for random inspections by European Aviation Safety Agency and previous imposition of ban in 2007 is an indictment for dismissing of top executives in flight operations, CAA Flight Standards and airline management.

The pilot, Capt. Anwar Adil, has been alleged to have submitted fake educational qualifications at time of his initial recruitment and no action has been taken up until now. Capt. Anwar Adil is not only on payroll but has been given executive assignments and he is rehired on contract after retirement at the age of superannuation. It is disappointing to observe a statutory state owned organization is being allowed to violate the rules. There have been numerous complaints regarding PIA including harassment cases. However, Obaid Jatoi and a former MD never took matter into serious consideration. Also, many media reports have informed that over 250 employees are holding fake qualifications and another 100 employees facing criminal charges continue to be on payroll. The government should not remain oblivious to the matters pertaining to PIA airline and should take the action as soon as possible.

ANEELA CHANDIO

Sukkur