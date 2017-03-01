ECO members resolute to build multi-dimensional connectivity

ISLAMABAD: The 13th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has concluded with the unanimous resolve of the member states to build and promote multi-dimensional connectivity.

The moot, hosted by Pakistan, was attended by all the ten members, special guest China and observers.

It adopted Islamabad Declaration and Vision 2025 delineating a road-map for greater regional cooperation and integration over the next ten years.





Later, at a press stakeout, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the collective political will of ECO leaders is unambiguously reflected in the Islamabad Declaration. The declaration underlines the importance of fully exploiting the economic complementaries of member states.

He said ECO Vision-2025, adopted by the summit, sets pragmatic and realistic goals along with implementation framework.

The Prime Minister said the member states would collectively endeavour to build and promote connectivity in multiple domains.

He said the summit has emphasised the need for regional cooperation in the energy sector focusing on infrastructure development and intra-regional energy corridors.

The Prime Minister said ECO has taken important steps to promote people to people contacts and regional tourism.

He said our countries remain committed to strengthening cooperation to address common challenges of climate change and food security.

He said the leaders emphasised the importance of linkages between higher education and research institutions as well as developing partnerships in science and technology.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said successful holding of the summit is a manifestation of the desire and commitment of the member states to transform ECO into a vibrant regional block.

He said it is also a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to act as a harbinger of positive changes and meaningful development in the region.

He hoped that the member states would continue to work in harmony for the continued prosperity of our peoples.