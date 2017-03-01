DMC chairman directs removal of encroachments

KARACHI: Korangi District Municipal Corporation Chairman Syed Naiyyer Raza has directed the officials concerned to remove encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He said this while talking to the representatives of traders of different markets at his office on Wednesday.

The DMC chairman has also directed to ensure cleanliness and make proper lighting arrangements in surroundings of the markets.

The representatives of traders apprised the DMC chairman about their problems.

The chairman sought their cooperation in the removal of encroachments and ensuring cleanliness in the markets and its adjacent areas.