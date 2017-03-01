CTD arrests two alleged Daesh terrorists in Gujrat

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday (Today) arrested two alleged Daesh terrorists in Gujrat.

CTD Gujranwala got credible information that two terrorists belonging to terrorist organisation Daesh were present in the area near Harinwala chowk Gujrat and planning to attack sensitive installations in the area.

The security forces raided the place and two terrorists, Muhammad Ismail Khalil and Zubair, were arrested and shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

The team also recovered 550 grammes of explosive, 2 detonators, and 48 inches of safety fuse from their custody.

A case has been registered at Gujranwala police station and the authorities have launched an investigation.