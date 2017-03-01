CPEC being recognized as catalyst for regional stability; says PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: PM Nawaz Sharif opened the 13th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit on Wednesday, aiming at strengthening regional integration, connectivity and advancing economic prosperity in the region.

Addressing the attendees, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said: “I feel great pleasure to welcome all guests.”

“The ECO region is rich in resources and capabilities. It is time to make momentous advancements,” he said.

In his inaugural address, the PM said VISION 2025 will provide considerable opportunities for the region. “ECO sets an example of regional cooperation,” said the prime minister.

“CPEC is being recognised as a catalyst for regional stability,” Representatives of member countries including five presidents, three prime ministers, and a deputy prime minister are attending the summit.

The summit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the expansion of the bloc established in 1985 and is taking place after a gap of five years. The summit’s theme is ‘Connectivity for Regional Prosperity’.

China has been invited as a special guest in view of extra emphasis at the summit on connectivity and integration.

“Connectivity for regional prosperity is the theme of the ECO Summit,” said Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said in an earlier statement.

The summit is being held in Islamabad today amid stringent security measures.

A public holiday has been announced in Islamabad today.

Read more: 13th ECO summit begins in Islamabad