COAS, Turkish Chief of General Staff discuss regional security

Turkish Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday to discuss the current regional security situation.

Army Chief emphasised the need to further enhance the existing military to military cooperation between the two brotherly Armed Forces.

He said that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey cooperation will have a positive impact on regional security.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism and appreciated launching of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad for the elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.