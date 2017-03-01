COAS, Turkish Chief of General Staff discuss regional security

Turkish Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Matters related to regional security were discussed.

Army chief emphasised the need to further enhance the existing military to military cooperation between the two brotherly armed forces. He said that enhanced Pak-Turkey cooperation will have a positive impact on regional security.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism, and appreciated launching of ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’ for the elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

General Hulusi calls on Chief of Naval Staff:

General Hulusi Akar visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

During the meeting, professional matters and various avenues of defence collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey came under discussion. The naval chief highlighted the role and contribution of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the regional maritime domain. The admiral also cited the conduct of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 under the auspices of Pakistan Navy and highly appreciated the active participation of Turkish Navy.

General Hulusi acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Navy for the establishment of maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea by bringing together global navies towards a shared commitment under the ambit of exercise AMAN 17. He also lauded commitment and performance of Pakistan Navy in the fight against terrorism, including participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and counter-piracy operations for maritime security and stability in the region.

General Hulusi visits Air Headquarters:

General Hulusi also visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad. On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

A smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented him the guard of honour. The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying a floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument. The honourable guest was introduced to PAF’s principal staff officers.

Later on, the visiting dignitary called on the air chief in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest and areas of mutual co-operation. Both the dignitaries also exchanged souvenirs at the occasion.