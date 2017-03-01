COAS, Punjab CM discuss security for PSL final in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif telephoned the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa and discussed the security arrangements for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The COAS said the Army will extend full support to everyone concerned for holding the PSL final as scheduled.

The chief minister reiterated that it was their priority to remove the air of fear and insecurity that had overshadowed people in the country.

The army chief instructed Shahbaz Sharif to inform him of the security equipment required for the match.

Plans of holding the PSL Final in Lahore had been left in the lurch after a suicide attack in Lahore last month killed at least 13 people. However, the Army Chief intervened, stating that incidents like the Lahore blast can neither lower our national resolve nor affect our ongoing efforts against terrorism, the Inter-service Public Relations reported.