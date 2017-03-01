8 killed as jeep plunges into ravine

MANSEHRA: At least eight people were killed on Wednesday when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra.

According to the police, seven passengers died on the spot while three others were taken to Rural Health Centre Shinkiari. One of the three injured later succumbed to the wounds.

The vehicle was en route to Shinkiari from Baki Rathi village when the accident took place.

The winding roads of mountains are narrow paths that can be crossed by one vehicle at a time.

On such routes, if turns are not negotiated properly, vehicles can fall into gorges beneath the mountains.