3600 MW to be added to grid in 2017: Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting to review progress on different energy generation projects in the province. Address the meeting, the chief minister said that around the clock efforts being made for the elimination of the energy crisis were proving fruitful and that ongoing energy projects would soon be complete throughout the country.

He claimed that gas powered electricity generation projects at Jhang, Sheikhupura, and Balloki, which will contribute 3600 megawatts to the national grid will be completed during the current year and that Rs 112 billion have been saved through these projects.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project will also be completed soon. He said that with the completion of this project, 1320 megawatts of electricity will be added to the national grid.

The chief minister said that completion of energy projects will result in the elimination of load-shedding and the provision of cheap electricity to the nation’s consumers. The Punjab government is engaging in projects of energy generation through coal, gas, wind, solar and other sources, he added.

He said that the Punjab government has also set up a hundred megawatt solar project in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur, and that agreements regarding solar power projects have been made with Turk Company Zorlu Energy.

Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, the water and power federal secretary, Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Limited chairman, PEPCO GM, planning and development chairman, LESCO CEO, NTDC MD and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.