YDA strike in Lahore takes new turn

LAHORE: The alleged case of torture on Young Doctors Association (YDA) leader Dr Muhammad Atif Majeed took a new turn Tuesday.

According to details, the patients are facing severe difficulties due to the closure of OPDs at Services Hospital in Lahore.

Dr Atif had alleged that he lost his sight after anti-corruption officers tortured him on February 16. “Fellow doctors rushed me to the emergency ward after the incident,” he said.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage received on February 18 showed Dr Atif running away after anti-corruption officers were attacked by members of the YDA.

The token strike at the out-patient department of the Services Hospital Lahore continues on the second day of the 48-hour ultimatum.

The protesting doctors have warned of shutting down the emergencies and OPDs of the hospitals if the government fails to address their demands.

On the other hand, an anti-corruption department spokesman informed that there are cases against Dr Atif and Dr Salman under Anti-Corruption Act and they went to the hospital to perform their legal duty.