Violence against women prevails in Pakistan

Cases of sexual assault, molestation, sexual harassment, trafficking, molestation and domestic violence against women are increasing in our society. The violence against women is prevalent regardless of the heightened concerns shown by our people and concerned authorities. It seems that the criminals can easily get away with crimes because of the poor regulation by authorities. One possible solution is framing fast track court systems which specifically deal with cases of violence against women. The government must take strict measure to ensure protection of women while punishing the felons.

MUZNA KHAN

Karachi