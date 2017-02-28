Vigilance committees to be reactivated under directions of interior minister

Security and Vigilance Committees in Islamabad has been reactivated to share important information and ensure vigilance against anti-social elements in the city.

Following directions of Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani asked the authorities to reactivate these committees on modern lines and ensure their enhanced cooperation with police.

A meeting of Security and Vigilance Committees operating in City Zone was held in this regard at National Library on Monday which was presided over by the SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh.

The meeting was attended among others by Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Hassan Waqar Cheema, Bhara Kau Circle DSP Arif Hussain, Secretariat DSP Ashraf Shah, Aabpara DSP Fida Hussain Satti and senior police officials.

SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said that efforts were underway under the supervision of IGP Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin and SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani to secure the capital city by ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Addressing the members of Security and Vigilance Committees of Aabpra, Kohsar, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala and secretariat areas, he asked to maintain high vigilance around their surroundings and inform police in case of any suspicious activity.

SP (City) requested the citizens to cooperate with police and termed it the mutual responsibility of public and government to ensure peace in the society. “Islamabad is a peaceful city and it is our collective responsibility to maintain peace and endeavour collectively for the purpose,” he maintained.

The SP asked police officials to contact him in the case of any problem and directed them to share their numbers with members of these committees. He thanked all members for attending the meeting who also assured full cooperation with police.

SSP Islamabad in his message has said that every citizen should share important information with police and enhance mutual cooperation for success against criminals.