Tsonga bags Marseille Open

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed a second title in as many weeks and surged into the world top 10 after beating fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the final of the ATP Marseille Open Sunday.

Second seed Tsonga, currently 11th in the ATP rankings, notched up a 6-4, 6-4 win over fourth seed Pouille to become Marseille champion for a third time.

Tsonga, 31, won in Rotterdam last week for a first title since September 2015 and his Marseille victory was his 14th career ATP title.

In the semifinals, Tsonga defeated defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 and Pouille defeated Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-3 in an all-French clash.