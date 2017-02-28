Troops review security at Qaddafi Stadium for PSL final

Army troops, Rangers and police officers on Tuesday met at the Qadhafi Stadium in Lahore to survey the security arrangements being made ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final on March 5.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi was present for the meeting, along with other members of PSL management.

After weeks of speculation due to security concerns following a recent wave of terror attacks in different parts of the country, the Punjab government had confirmed on Monday that the PSL final will be held in Lahore.

The provincial government had said that measures would be taken to avert any eventuality.

Police and army contingents are to be deployed in and around the stadium, while no parking would be allowed within 400 yards of the venue.

Five-tier security — almost equal to that extended to heads of states — will be accorded to all players during their travel to and from the stadium.

Additionally, biometric identification of all those coming to the stadium to watch the match would be mandatory and no one will be allowed entry without showing his or her Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

Amid heavy police deployment, authorities have decided that markets and hotels around Qaddafi Stadium will be closed as part of security measures.